City, state work to combat gun violence with new task force as President Biden plans trip to NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- From new task forces to big weapons arrests, New York City and New York State are working together to combat the rise in gun violence.The city had a major gun bust of a college student allegedly trying to sell guns to an undercover officer in the Bronx. Shakor Rodriguez, 23, was indicted.It was one of many gun arrests this week.NYPD also says they got a gun from a teenager on a train this week when they were alerted by another straphanger who spotted the weapon.It's all happening as Governor Kathy Hochul hosted the first meeting of the new Interstate Task Force on Illegal guns.Nine states, federal law enforcement agencies, and the NYPD are now working together to stop the flow of illegal weapons.The new task force will set aside more money for gun tracing, gun violence disruption programs, and social media analysts to identify people before they buy an illegal gun."This is a national crisis. Ninety of the top 100 cities in America are seeing an escalation in gun violence cases and we have to make sure we're working together," Hochul said."Our entire country mobilized in the COVID threat to make sure it did not continue to spread throughout this entire state and energy," Mayor Eric Adams said. "That's the same energy, the same level of intelligence, we must use to end the pandemic of gun violence."The White House says that on Thursday, February 3, the president will travel to New York City and join Adams to discuss the Administration's comprehensive strategy to combat gun crime."I look forward to welcoming President Biden to New York City next week and sitting down to discuss how we can work collaboratively to end the scourge of gun violence we are seeing on New York City streets," Adams said. "The sea of violence comes from many rivers, and that's why my Blueprint to End Gun Violence in New York City seeks to dam every river that feeds this greater crisis. Public safety is my administration's highest priority, and we welcome the opportunity to display to President Biden how federal and local governments can coordinate and support each other in this fight to keep New Yorkers safe."----------