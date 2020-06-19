'Into The Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -- State officials say an abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry, popularized by the book "Into the Wild" and movie of the same name, has been removed.

Alaska Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige says the decision prioritizes public safety.

The bus has long attracted adventurers to an area without cellphone service and marked by unpredictable weather and at-times swollen rivers. Some of them have had to be rescued and some have even died.

Christopher McCandless, the subject of the book and movie, died there in 1992.

A rescue earlier this year of five Italian tourists and a death last year of a woman from Belarus intensified calls for the bus to be removed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alaskabooksbusmovie
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth marches, protests planned across the region
'This can't be real': NYC Dreamer speaks out on SCOTUS ruling
Coronavirus Updates: NYC 'final decision' Fri, NJ malls to reopen
AccuWeather: Warm and humid
Sex assault suspect caught on camera in Washington Heights
NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare for Phase 2 reopening
Cuomo considers quarantine for travelers from Florida
Show More
Brazen attempted armed robbery in Brooklyn caught on camera
Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 plasma treatment results promising
Carnival Cruises loses $4.37 billion due to pandemic
Fmr. NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver pleads for leniency
Video shows 80-year-old man attacked in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News