Intruder caught on camera robbing New Jersey home while mother, 2 daughters hide in fear

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A burglar was caught on camera ransacking a home in New Jersey, while a mother and her two daughters hid in fear.Police say the incident happened at a home on West End Place in Elizabeth on Sunday night, while 43-year-old Claudio Rocha and her 5-year-old daughter were asleep.According to officials, Rocha's 15-year-old daughter heard noises in the house and checked the family's security cameras.Police say when she checked the cameras, Rocha's daughter saw a man wearing a white hoodie and black pants rummaging through the house.The 15-year-old called her mom on her cell phone to tell her about the intruder.According to police, the trio hid for more than an hour while the man stole credit cards, keys and a passport.The suspect is described as roughly 25-35 years old with a tall and slim build.----------