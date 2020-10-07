2 bodies found at home in Suffolk County in connection to suicide in East Patchogue

By Eyewitness News
BELLPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two bodies were found at a home on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police found a horrific scene at a home in Bellport, while trying to notify next of kin after a driver took his own life following a traffic stop.

Police say they performed a traffic stop on a 2003 Honda Civic at an intersection on Montauk Highway in East Patchogue around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, the driver pulled over and a passenger exited the car before the driver fled the scene.

A short time later, the car crashed into a utility pole on Washington Avenue.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver had slit his own throat.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

When detectives went to the home in Bellport to notify the victim's relatives, they discovered the bodies of a man and woman inside the home.

An autopsy will be done to determine how the victims died.

Related topics:
bellportsuffolk countyeast patchoguehomicidepoliceinvestigationdead body
