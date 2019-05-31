8 New Jersey school bus company drivers lacked credentials, 2 had open warrants

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation into school buses contracted to transport children in New Jersey found that several drivers did not have proper credentials -- and two had open warrants, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.Police executed a search warrant Friday at A-1 Elegant, a Paterson-based company that owns and operates buses used in Newark and other parts of the state, and inspected five other locations in Newark.The investigation revealed that eight drivers -- more than half of those detained during the inspection -- were not qualified to drive school children. Two bus drivers and a bus aid had open warrants and were taken into custody.Police intercepted these school buses after children were dropped off to minimize the disruption of the school day. No children were harmed, though some were provided alternative transportation to get home from school.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------