Investigation after third grader suffers traumatic head injury in Brooklyn gym class

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Lawmakers are now calling for a full investigation by the Department of Education after a third grader's traumatic head injury during gym class in Brooklyn.

Parents say Roger Gao, 9, was injured Monday at PS 250 George H. Lindsey in Williamsburg.

The injury landed Gao in the hospital.

The family's attorney says they still do not know exactly what happened to Gao, and how he was hurt.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Department of Education late Sunday afternoon, but have not yet received a response.

