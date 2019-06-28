Homicide investigation after man found fatally shot in taxi behind New York CVS

RAMAPO, Rockland County (WABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a taxi behind a New York CVS Friday.
Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel confirmed the victim was fatally shot in the back seat near Noyes and Van Orden avenues in Spring Valley, near Chestnut Ridge Village Hall.
The cab belonged to "International Taxi," but company officials have so far declined to comment.
Police are investigating at the scene, which is behind a shopping center on Old Nyack Turnpike between Route 45 and Noyes Avenue.
No other information was immediately available.
