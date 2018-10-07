An investigation is underway after police in New Jersey were seen on video pulling guns on two Rowan University students.Police say they were responding to reports of a person with a gun near the campus on Monday afternoon.They say the students' car matched the description of the suspects.Bystanders recorded the officers ordering the students out of the car.Police handcuffed them at gunpoint. The students were unarmed.One of them says he has been stopped numerous times by police over the past few years and feels he's the victim of racial profiling.County prosecutors say they're investigating the incident. The police department requested the investigation after mounting public concern.----------