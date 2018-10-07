Police seen on video pulling guns on 2 students at Rowan University

EMBED </>More Videos

Video showed officers pulling guns on the students at Rowan University.

Eyewitness News
GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WABC) --
An investigation is underway after police in New Jersey were seen on video pulling guns on two Rowan University students.

Police say they were responding to reports of a person with a gun near the campus on Monday afternoon.

They say the students' car matched the description of the suspects.

Bystanders recorded the officers ordering the students out of the car.

Police handcuffed them at gunpoint. The students were unarmed.

One of them says he has been stopped numerous times by police over the past few years and feels he's the victim of racial profiling.

County prosecutors say they're investigating the incident. The police department requested the investigation after mounting public concern.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsstudentsrowan universityGlassboro BoroughNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
20 dead in limo crash at popular tourist stop in upstate NY
Rapper killed in shooting outside bar in Queens
Dad wanted for questioning in his toddler's death kills himself
Man, boy, dog from capsized fishing boat off Long Island
Vigil planned for Uber driver who jumped in front of subway train
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
'Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at age of 76
LI driving instructor charged with DWI following crash
Show More
Young girl hospitalized after falling from apartment window
Yankees beat Red Sox 6-2 in Game 2 of ALDS
Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court, quickly sworn in
Kavanaugh Confirmation: How every U.S. Senator voted
Gov. Cuomo: It's a 'sad day for this country' following Kavanaugh confirmation
More News