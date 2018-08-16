NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) --The investigation continues Thursday after a rash of overdoses on a suspected bad batch of synthetic marijuana left nearly 80 people sickened in a 24-hour period in New Haven, Connecticut.
The number of victims currently stands at 76 after people started falling ill Wednesday morning, mostly on the New Haven Green near Yale University.
"Do not come down to the Green and purchase this K2," city Police Chief Anthony Campbell said. "It is taking people out very quickly, people having respiratory failure. Don't put your life in harm."
No deaths have been reported, and officials said most patients have been discharged.
"We literally had people running around the Green providing treatment," said Rick Fontana, the city's emergency operations director.
Yale-New Haven Hospital Dr. Kathryn Hawk said some patients tested positive for the powerful opioid fentanyl, but it appears most of the overdoses were caused by a potent batch of straight "K2" synthetic marijuana.
Toxicology tests are not yet complete.
Police have arrested a man who they say may have passed out free samples of synthetic marijuana. His identity has not been released.
New Haven first responders were called to a similar overdose outbreak on the Green on July 4, when more than a dozen people were sick from synthetic marijuana. The city also saw more than a dozen synthetic marijuana overdoses in late January. No deaths were reported in either outbreak.
Synthetic marijuana, which generally is plant material sprayed with chemicals that mimic the high from real marijuana, has been blamed for overdoses across the country.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
