Investigation follows police chase, shooting on Long Island

NORTH VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Law enforcement sources say the suspect was shot after a police pursuit through four Nassau County communities that ended after he sideswiped several cars. His two passengers were arrested moments later, but the wounded driver abandoned the white BMW and took-off on foot.Twenty minutes later, the suspect was arrested in a residential neighborhood in West Hempstead, after he was found hiding behind one of the homes, bleeding from a bullet wound in his upper body.Eileen Weinberg lives across the street."It could have been anything, he broken into a house, he could have held someone hostage. Who knows what goes on in people's minds? It's very sad," she said.Yet nearly 24 hours after the shooting, authorities were unable to confirm the most basic facts of the police encounter.But Eyewitness News has learned that the pursuit began shortly after 2 PM when the suspects fled an automobile accident in Hempstead.The shooting is being investigated by the Nassau County Police who have so far declined comment on the case. It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired, or whether there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and responding officers.And the Hempstead Police have refused to confirm that one of their officers opened-fire.Sources say the wounded driver was unarmed at the time of his arrest. Neighbors said that officers spent several hours searching the neighborhood for a weapon.----------