Fire breaks out at Dunes Cafe on Ocean Grove boardwalk

EMBED <>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest.

OCEAN GROVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused a massive fire Saturday that destroyed a building containing a popular restaurant on a Jersey Shore boardwalk.

Images showed smoke billowing out of Dunes Boardwalk Cafe at 4 North End Boardwalk in Ocean Grove.



Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to be okay.

Monmouth County officials say there were six tenants inside of the building. The cafe is a seasonal business, and was expected to open May 18th. The tenants say thankfully, they do have insurance.

The sheriff says the building is on top of the boardwalk, which partially collapsed, causing part of the building to collapse. They say it is very likely that they will be tearing the building down after the fire.

Authorities said the blaze was brought under control but flared up again and smoldered overnight.

Dunes Cafe is just blocks away from the scene of a 2017 fire that gutted four buildings and damaged three others.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean grovefirerestaurantboardwalk
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Student critically hurt in fall from tower at Fordham University
Police search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers
Baby born without skin to receive life-saving treatment
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after outage
AccuWeather: Breezy Sunday
MTA: 1 in 5 riders do not pay bus fare
Melon recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93
Show More
Anti-violence activists to lead NYC march honoring Nipsey Hussle
Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossom Festival blooms into nightmare for subway riders
Pope Francis ushers in Holy Week with Palm Sunday message
Mets analyst Darling (chest mass) to take leave
Mayors challenge Trump's idea to release migrants in sanctuary cities
More TOP STORIES News