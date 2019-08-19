Investigation into possible home invasion with shots fired in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a possible home invasion where shots were fired.It happened at around 3:13 a.m. on Lombardy Place in Maplewood.A woman had called 911 and said that two men had broken into their home and assaulted her fiancé.A neighbor described the neighborhood as generally quiet, and said he didn't hear anything overnight."Everybody here just goes to school or whatever they do, and then they go home and just rest," said Charles Williams, next-door neighbor. "You don't even see people outside that much, they just get in their car and go.""You just don't think about a home invasion, a break-in to a car or something, yeah, because my car got broken into," said Benito Calcador, a neighbor. "But a home invasion, no, that's really unnerving if that's what happened."The woman said the two men were dressed all in black and wearing masks. She said that they demanded money and in the struggle her fiancé grabbed away one of the guns and shot off a round at the intruders.She says that caused the men to run off.Police confirmed that entry into the home was made through a bathroom window in the back of the home.It is not yet known if the intruders were shot, area hospitals are on alert.A vehicle believed to be driven by the intruders with a fake license plate was found in a parking lot nearby.It is not yet known if anything was taken from the home. Police continue to search for the intruders but believe it was "targeted towards the resident at the address, and there is no reason to believe that the public is in any further danger."----------