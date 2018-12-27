Investigation into transformer explosion at Con Ed plant in Queens

Photo courtesy @richard.dzina

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating a transformer explosion at a power plant in Queens.

It happened at the Astoria East and North Queens Con Ed plant.

New Yorkers reported seeing massive blue lights in the city Thursday night following the explosion.


The NYPD says a fire caused by the explosion is under control.

The mayor's office says there are scattered power outages, including at LaGuardia Airport.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
