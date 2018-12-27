Investigation into transformer explosion at Con Ed plant in Queens

Looks like a transformer at the Con Ed plant blew. Fire seems to be out now. Is everyone ok? pic.twitter.com/lydIkhYMy5 — Lorraine Klimowich (@MsKlimowich) December 28, 2018

Authorities are investigating a transformer explosion at a power plant in Queens.It happened at the Astoria East and North Queens Con Ed plant.New Yorkers reported seeing massive blue lights in the city Thursday night following the explosion.The NYPD says a fire caused by the explosion is under control.The mayor's office says there are scattered power outages, including at LaGuardia Airport.----------