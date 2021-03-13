Investigation underway after man barricaded himself inside Yonkers home

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an armed man was barricaded inside his home in Westchester County on Saturday.

The Emergency Service Unit went into the home and found the man on the floor with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was hurt.

Yonkers Police say they were actively engaged in a crisis negotiation event with a barricaded, armed man at a residence on Livingston Avenue. Shortly after 7:30, officials reported the barricade situation was over.
Officers arrived at the home at 10:44 a.m. to conduct a welfare check and the suspect met the officers at the front door.

"Upon speaking to the officers he relayed that he did not call them, did not want their assistance, and he told the officers that he had a gun and wanted to take them with him," Deputy Chief Joseph Monaco said.

The officers retreated to the street and called for backup.

Officers from the Emergency Services Unit arrived, established a perimeter, and attempted to call the suspect.

"He then came to the front door, produced what appeared to be a rifle, and began shooting at the police officers at the scene," Monaco said.

Police cordoned off the area while they tried to resolve the situation.

Anyone within a one-block radius of the home was told to shelter-in-place.

All others were urged to stay away from the area.

The suspect's immediate family has been notified. His name is not being released at the moment.

