PORT JERVIS, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a human fetus was discovered in a wooded area in Port Jervis, sources tell Eyewitness News.
Police received a call late Tuesday night about the discovery alongside Hornbeck Avenue.
State police are assisting in the investigation by sending a forensics teams.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Investigation underway after fetus discovered in wooded area in Port Jervis: Sources
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More