Investigation underway after fetus discovered in wooded area in Port Jervis: Sources

PORT JERVIS, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a human fetus was discovered in a wooded area in Port Jervis, sources tell Eyewitness News.

Police received a call late Tuesday night about the discovery alongside Hornbeck Avenue.

State police are assisting in the investigation by sending a forensics teams.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

