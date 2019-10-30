Investigation underway after man dies while in custody of Stamford police

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a man died when Stamford police took him into custody last week.Steven Christopher Barrier was arrested on Oct. 23 after authorities received a 911 call for a domestic violence incident.Officials said Wednesday that Barrier initially led police on a chase and ran through several backyards and hopped multiple fences before he was ultimately taken into custody at a Home Depot on West Main Street.Body camera footage from the arrest shows Barrier was taken into custody without incident.The footage shows that officers asked Barrier to walk to the police car, but he responded he was tired. Officers then carried him to the patrol car, but on the ride to the department, Barrier was heard asking for the air conditioning to be turned on.Officers rolled down the windows, but when they went to take Barrier out of the car, they realized he had lost consciousness.EMS arrived within five minutes from the time Barrier was taken out of the car and took him to Stamford Hospital.He did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead.Preliminary findings from an autopsy performed on Barrier later that day showed no evidence of inflicted injuries. The cause and manner of death is pending.Connecticut State Attorney Richard J. Colangelo, Jr. released the following statement:----------