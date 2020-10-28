The incident was reported near a Double Tree Hotel on Route 59 around 5:30 p.m.
No officers were injured in the incident. The shooting does not involve NYPD officers of Clarkstown police.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
ALSO READ | Gunman opens fire on 2 teens, leaves 1 dead in Brooklyn
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip