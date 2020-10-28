Investigation underway after police shooting involving drug suspect at Rockland County hotel

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- There is a police investigation underway in Rockland County after a shooting involving a drug suspect at a hotel.

The incident was reported near a Double Tree Hotel on Route 59 around 5:30 p.m.

No officers were injured in the incident. The shooting does not involve NYPD officers of Clarkstown police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Gunman opens fire on 2 teens, leaves 1 dead in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has an update to a shooting in New York City that left one teenager fatally wounded.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nanuetrockland countyofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman opens fire on 2 teens, leaves 1 dead in NYC
Landlords warn NYC is on the 'brink of catastrophe'
Germany, France entering new lockdowns amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Timeline: When will rain, snow from Zeta hit Tri-State area?
Contentious race in NYC's only Congressional swing district heats up
Ex-subway conductor accused of stealing $114K from MTA
Couple survives COVID-19, celebrates 70 years of marriage
Show More
CVS hiring to help with anticipated COVID-19 vaccine
Officer resigns before NYPD trial over violent social distancing arrest
New documentary celebrates music, philanthropy of Harry Chapin
National First Responders Day: NYC firefighter honored by Disney
Pole-dancing skeletons must be removed, HOA tells homeowner
More TOP STORIES News