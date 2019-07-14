Investigation underway into New York City power outage

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed a state agency to conduct an investigation into a blackout that left a large portion of Manhattan without electricity.

Cuomo said in a statement that although no injuries were reported "the fact that it happened at all is unacceptable," and the Department of Public Service will investigate the blackout.

"You just can't have a power outage of this magnitude in this city" Cuomo said. "It is too dangerous, the potential for public safety risk and chaos is too high, we just can't have a system that does that, it's that simple at the end of the day."

Cuomo praised emergency officials for their response to the power outage.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he had directed city agencies to look into the blackout.


Con Edison said it would conduct its own inquiry into what happened, saying "our engineers and planners will carefully examine the data and equipment performance relating to this event, and will share our findings with regulators and the public."

Officials with Con Edison restored power to customers throughout Manhattan by midnight.

The FDNY said a transformer fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue and knocked out power to 45,000 customers.

FDNY says they had numerous elevators stuck around the Upper West Side.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

