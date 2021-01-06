Firefighters battle 4-alarm apartment fire in Manhattan: FDNY

According to the FDNY, firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm apartment fire at Post Avenue in the Inwood section.
Citizen App video shows firefighters battling the fire.
Officials say no injuries have been reported so far.
The Red Cross is also on the scene to help those who were displaced due to the fire.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
