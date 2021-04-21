Motorcyclist dead, moped operator wounded in NYC shooting

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Inwood

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A motorcyclist was fatally shot and another person on a moped injured in a double shooting in Inwood.

A 30-year-old man on a motorcycle was shot in the torso at the intersection of West 207th Street and 9th Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.



Another person, a 24-year-old man on a moped, was grazed in the head by the bullets. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

The shots were believed to have been fired from a passing car.

No arrests were immediately made and the shooting is under investigation.

