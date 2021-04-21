Motorcyclist dead, moped operator wounded in NYC shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10531790" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne has the latest on the deadly supermarket shooting in West Hempstead.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A motorcyclist was fatally shot and another person on a moped injured in a double shooting in Inwood.A 30-year-old man on a motorcycle was shot in the torso at the intersection of West 207th Street and 9th Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.Another person, a 24-year-old man on a moped, was grazed in the head by the bullets. He is hospitalized in stable condition.The shots were believed to have been fired from a passing car.No arrests were immediately made and the shooting is under investigation.----------