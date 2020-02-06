Ira Joe Fisher: The weatherman who could write backward!

7 LINCOLN SQUARE -- Rain, shine, or snow...you always know you can trust your Eyewitness News weather team to get you through the day!

On National Weatherperson's Day, the team at the Eyewitness News Vault decided to celebrate by taking a trip back to 1983 with Ira Joe Fisher.

Fisher was legendary for his ability to write backwards on Plexiglas during his weather forecasts. From 1983 to 1985, Fisher was an important figure in our Eyewitness New family.

"And now a man for all shows...Ira Joe Fisher with the weather," said Eyewitness News anchor John Johnson in introducing Fisher to the audience during a newscast.

However, weather wasn't Fisher's only passion in life.

He told the New York Times in 1998 that he loved writing poetry, and that it helped to shape his world outlook.

After working in the TV business for over 40 years, Fisher retired in 2003.

Here at the Eyewitness New Vault, we enjoy watching his entertaining forecasts and we think you will like them too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityvaultabc7ny instagram
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
16-year-old stabbed in Brooklyn; Manhunt underway for 3 suspects
MS-13 gang-related ties in question after LI man's death: Police
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
4 found dead, including children, in Salem County
2 more patients being tested for coronavirus in New York City
Show More
Kids in strollers among 6 hurt when crash sends car onto sidewalk
8 NJ hospitals restricting young visitors amid flu outbreak
Ex-boyfriend of CT woman found in suitcase pleads guilty
34 reputed gang members arrested in massive NYC gun bust
Morning team surprises Sam Champion with throwback video
More TOP STORIES News