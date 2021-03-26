Coronavirus

IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer, other PPE now tax deductible

There's some new and important information for when you file your taxes this year. PPE like face masks and hand sanitizer are now tax deductible medical expenses.

The IRS made the announcement on Friday, saying COVID face masks, hand sanitizer and other PPE such as disinfectant wipes will be deductible medical expenses when Americans file their taxes this year.

They say Americans can deduct those PPE purchases as long as they're for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of COVID and for use by themselves, their spouse, or any dependents not covered by insurance, provided that total medical expenses exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income.

The amounts paid for PPE are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements.

To qualify your PPE for a tax break, you must have bought it after January 1, 2020.

PPE costs are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under flex spending plans and health savings accounts.
