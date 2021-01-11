Politics

State Department investigating website 'prank' involving Trump bio page

By Matthew Lee, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The State Department is investigating what appears to be a "prank" after its website suggested President Donald Trump's term would end Monday evening.

The change to the department's bio page for Trump - which displayed the text "Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00" - created an internet frenzy Monday afternoon.

The State Department is investigating what appears to be a "prank" after its website suggested President Donald Trump's term would end Monday evening.

State Department website screenshot



The flub comes as Trump is under growing pressure to resign and as he faces a second impeachment after his supporters stormed the Capitol last week in a bid to halt the certification of Trump's election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

Two people familiar with the incident say the department is investigating exactly how it happened. While the department hasn't ruled out the prospect that the entry was the work of a disgruntled employee, they have yet to reach any conclusions.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The page has since been removed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsinternetwebsitesgovernmentpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in NY, NYC, and NJ
Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigning
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
Holocaust survivor's family says lessons needed now more than ever
Scam or glitch? Website allows anyone to make COVID vaccine appointment
Show More
30th annual Gotham Awards offer 1st peek at potential Oscar picks
NY Bar Association seeks to expel Giuliani over 'combat' remarks
Congresswoman tests positive for COVID following Capitol lockdown
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
COVID Live Updates: Just 7M of 22M vaccine doses given out in US
More TOP STORIES News