Isa Abbassi to be named Officer in Charge of Paterson Police Department

Isa Abbassi will take over as Officer in Charge of the Paterson Police Department on Tuesday.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey's attorney general will formally introduce the man who will be in charge of the Paterson Police Department.

Isa Abbassi will take over as Officer in Charge of the department Tuesday.

He previously served as the Chief of Strategic Initiatives for the NYPD.

It comes after Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced a state takeover of the police department in March, weeks after community activist Najee Seabrooks was killed by officers.

Seabrook's mother pleaded with him from outside the bathroom to come out after police were called.

Officials say Seabrooks eventually came out of the bathroom and lunged towards the officers with a knife in his hand. The horrifying scene was caught on bodycam footage.

The release of that bodycam video came after vigils and calls for transparency, some accusing Paterson Police of excessive use of force.

Despite sentiments from the community, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh had said the officers who responded to the scene, and engaged in a standoff with Seabrooks for five hours, did everything they could to avoid this tragic outcome.

