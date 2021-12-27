Israel begins trials of 4th COVID vaccine dose, study believed to be 1st of its kind

The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, with 150 medical personnel who received a booster dose in August receiving a fourth shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
The staff receiving the additional dose were tested and found to have low antibody levels.
The trial came as Israeli officials have considered rolling out a second tranche of booster shots to its population as the country has grappled with rising infections with the new omicron variant.
Israel rolled out a world-leading vaccination campaign early this year.
Just over 4.2 million of Israel's 9.3 million people have received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Israel has recorded at least 8,242 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID pills come with a catch