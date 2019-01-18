NEW JERSEY (WABC) --Light snow fell in New Jersey early Friday morning as the state prepared for a weekend storm.
Governor Phil Murphy says that residents shouldn't be fooled by Friday's light snow because they are expecting several inches to fall late Saturday into Sunday.
"Stay tuned for the weekend which is a big window with a lot of variability around it and at its worst it could be a lot of snow, so everybody stay safe," Governor Murphy said.
