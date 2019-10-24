'It was frightening': Active shooter drill held at Mount Vernon City Hall

By
MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- It was only a drill, but the scenario was all too familiar: a lone gunman shooting four people before taking his own life.

The scene played out Thursday at Mount Vernon City Hall as a way to prepare first responders and city workers in the event of an actual mass shooting.

"If we stay ready, we don't have to get ready," said Mount Vernon Mayor Andre Wallace. "We want to make sure our school, our City Hall, our libraries, everything is secured."

Planning for the drill took two months and involved not only the police department, but also the fire department and EMS.

Employees had been trained how to lock doors and move to safety.

The drill was so realistic Vanessa Perez, who works in the City Clerk's office, ripped her pants during her escape.

"It was frightening," said Perez. "We knew about this today, and it was still frightening."

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount vernonwestchester countyemergency drillactive shooter
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Officer shot in NYC was struck by suspect's bullet
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on LI
13-year-old accused of killing teen while playing with gun in NJ
37-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bronx deli
Hudson Yards previews 'Edge,' 100-story outdoor sky deck
Show More
'Lock it or lose it': Car thefts, break-ins up on Long Island
Woman found fatally shot in head on Staten Island
Teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home
Teen arrested in shooting that prompted school lockdown in NJ
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket opens this weekend
More TOP STORIES News