reopen ny

Reopen NY: Ithaca wants to cancel rent during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Eyewitness News
ITHACA, New York (WABC) -- Ithaca, New York wants to cancel rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Three-quarters of the residents are renters, but many have been forced out of work because of COVID-19.

A resolution passed earlier this month gives the mayor power to cancel rent debt from the last 3 months.

The resolution covers both residential tenants and small businesses.

It also freezes rent and requires landlords to offer lease extensions.



New York already temporarily banned evictions, first until June 20th and then extending the deadline until August 20th.

The city of Ithaca still needs approval from the state's health department.

The tenant's union is pushing to get that approval by the end of the week before the first eviction moratorium ends.

If it happens, Ithaca would be the first city in America to cancel rent because of the pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardennew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrentsreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomorenters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
Cuomo warns of reopen rollback over violations
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID hospitalizations, deaths continue drop
Metro-North to increase service on 3 lines as ridership grows
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID rates dropping despite reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo warns of reopen rollback over violations
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID hospitalizations, deaths continue drop
National Puerto Rican Day Parade Special
Up Close: NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea
Bronx bodega gets help repairing store following looting
Demonstrators bring young children to Brooklyn protests as life lesson
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Show More
NYC doc, startup team up to give health care workers a reliable commute
Trump rally called 'dangerous move' in age of coronavirus
Ben Carson declines to back Trump's claims about black community
Teen girl killed likely a bystander in Bronx shooting, police say
Nassau County looking into body cameras for police department
More TOP STORIES News