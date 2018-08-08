It's Trump's decision whether to interview with Mueller: Giuliani

JOHN SANTUCCI
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani says it's "his decision" referring to his client as to whether or not the president will grant an interview to special counsel Robert Mueller.

As ABC News reported earlier Wednesday, Giuliani and the legal teal are planning to respond today to the Special Counsel regarding their terms for what an interview with the President would look like.

Giuliani joined his colleague Jay Sekulow, on Sekulow's radio program.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Corrections officers attacked in 2 incidents
AccuWeather Alert: Heat and storms
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Westchester Medical Center
'I warned him': Grandma shoots man trying to get into her home
Window pane crashes down onto sidewalk below in Midtown
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
Rep. Chris Collins indicted on insider trading charges
Signal trouble causing delays on LIRR
Show More
LI school severely damaged after lighting strike sparks fire
3 struck by lightning in Queens, expected to survive
PHOTOS of Tuesday's lightning strikes around NYC
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
2 police detectives ambushed and shot in Camden
More News