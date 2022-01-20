Politics

Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

EMBED <>More Videos

Inside the Insurrection: NatGeo photographer documents Capitol siege

WASHINGTON -- The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation.

The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting in early February asking to discuss her father's actions, including a telephone call they say she witnessed as he tried to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 election results, among other issues. Ivanka Trump was an adviser to her father in the White House.

"Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill," wrote the committee chairman, Bennie Thompson.

The committee issued subpoenas earlier this week to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump's legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpus capitolgovernmentu.s. & worldcongressivanka trump
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Heroic' NYPD detective shot during drug bust on Staten Island
Baby girl shot in face in the Bronx, shooting caught on camera
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
Watch NatGeo documentary 'The First Wave' free for 48 hours
American Airlines flight diverted over maskless passenger
AccuWeather Alert: Turning frigid
Wintry mix of snow, rain, ice creates commuting mess
Show More
Cuomo's brother's testimony, strip poker comments unveiled in new docs
Oscar Mayer creates bologna-inspired beauty face mask
Interborough Express would serve 88,000 daily riders, Hochul says
Suspect captured in killing of woman, 24, working at furniture store
Democrats fail to pass voting rights legislation in Senate
More TOP STORIES News