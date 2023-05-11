  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

NYPD search for missing 10-year-old boy in Manhattan

By WABC logo
Thursday, May 11, 2023 12:15AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is seeking the public's help in locating a 10-year-old boy who has gone missing in Manhattan.

Police say Jacob Delacruz was last seen Wednesday morning entering the Fulton Street subway station at Fulton and Williams Street after being separated from his family.

Delacruz is described as 4'8" tall, weighing 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a red plaid jacket with a black skeleton t-shirt underneath, black shorts, and multicolored sneakers. He was also carrying a burgundy and black bookbag with lightning bolt logo.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW