NYPD search for missing 10-year-old boy in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is seeking the public's help in locating a 10-year-old boy who has gone missing in Manhattan.

Police say Jacob Delacruz was last seen Wednesday morning entering the Fulton Street subway station at Fulton and Williams Street after being separated from his family.

Delacruz is described as 4'8" tall, weighing 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a red plaid jacket with a black skeleton t-shirt underneath, black shorts, and multicolored sneakers. He was also carrying a burgundy and black bookbag with lightning bolt logo.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.