Jam Master Jay dabbled in drug sales 'to make ends meet,' witness testifies in murder trial

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Jam Master Jay spoke out against illegal drugs as a part of the rap group Run-DMC, but on Monday, a convicted drug dealer testified that the rapper actually dabbled in drug trafficking, and prosecutors claim it cost him his life.

Seated directly across from Jason Mizell, also known as Jam Master Jay, on the night he was killed was his business manager Lydia High.

On October 30, 2002, her plan was to make a five-minute pit stop to get some paperwork.

She testified on Monday, saying "when I was sitting on the couch someone walked past me," and approached Jam Master Jay. She said "Jason smiled, he smiled. He kind of gave the person a pound and that's when he said 'oh (expletive)!' I heard the gun. I screamed and jumped up and I ran, I ran for the door."

High was petrified in court, struggling to recount the grisly details. She said "I went back to see if I can check on Jason."

The prosecutor asked what condition Mizell was he in when she checked on him, but had to withdraw the question because High too emotionally fragile to answer.

In her testimony, she did identify Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington as the two men who carried out the murder, but defense attorneys challenged her repeatedly on the inconsistent statements she's made to investigators, and asked her if she spoke too police.

"I was afraid, I was afraid," High said in response.

The defense then asked her if she recalled telling the police that she never saw the shooter's face. high:

"Yes. I was afraid for my life," she said. "I just saw something I couldn't believe."

Also on the stand Monday was Ralph Mullgrav, the Baltimore drug dealer at the core of the case who testified that he was the one who cut Washington out of the $200,000 deal, which goes to the prosecution's motive for this case.

He testified that Mizell had only been involved in a few transactions, saying "Jay wasn't a drug dealer. I'm drug dealer."

Mullgrav said Jay approached him periodically to sell cocaine that the rap star had acquired - "maybe 1 or 2 kilos, here or there."

He just used it to make ends meet," Mullgrav said.

Mullgrav told jurors that Mizell approached him in August 2002 to say he had a line on 10 or so kilograms of cocaine from the Midwest and "was asking me to move it for him" in Baltimore. Mullgrav lived there at the time.

Mizell wanted to put Washington, who's known as "Tinard," on the ground in Baltimore, said Mullgrav, who grew up with both men.

"He wanted me to work with Tinard. I told him no," Mullgrav said, because Washington "was a problem." Mullgrav said he disliked Washington enough to want to shoot him when he appeared in Baltimore around that time.

Mullgrav spent 12 years in prison on a federal drug conviction before his 2013 release, and he acknowledged in court that he sold cocaine, with 25 or so people working for him.

He testified only after being arrested on a material witness warrant - a procedure that can be used to compel uncooperative witnesses to come to court - and spending seven days behind bars, said Gary Farrell, an attorney who was appointed to represent him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

