For 3rd time in a month, suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island

RIKERS ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- For the third time in a month, a suspect has been wrongly released from Rikers Island, officials confirmed Friday.

James Reino, who was arrested in March for contempt of court, was released Thursday after an officer apparently thought his warrant of arrest had been vacated.

It had not.

This is the third recent mistaken release at Rikers, after Nakim Meekins and Christopher Buggs were let out in March.

Meekins, a suspect in an attempted murder, was released after a court clerk accidentally listed his bail as $1.

He was arrested March 10 in connection with two incidents, the more serious a November 3 non-fatal shooting in which he charged with attempted murder and was supposed to be held on $300,000 bond/$100,000 bail.

A court spokesperson said he had a court appearance for that incident and a gun case, and that he also has a pending felony indictment in Supreme Court for which he had already posted bail.

The Bronx District Attorney agreed to a $1 nominal bail in the second case, a reckless endangerment and gun possession charge, in which Meekins allegedly opened fire on two people on August 30 but missed both.

The DA conceded Meekins could be released on his own recognizance in that case, but the judge kept same bail conditions on the attempted murder case.

The spokesperson said the clerk annotated the paper work as $1 bail on the gun case correctly but mistakenly indicated the release on the attempted murder case as well.

The 22-year-old later turned himself in.

Buggs, accused of killing 55-year-old Ernest Brownlee outside a Brooklyn bodega, was also wrongfully released and remains at large.

He was released on March 9 on an unrelated case for which he was sentenced to time served.

Four Department of Correction employees have been suspended in Buggs' case, pending an investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of Buggs or Reino is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

