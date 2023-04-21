Consulate general holds preview of New York City's 2nd annual Japan Parade

There was a preview Friday of what to expect for the 2nd annual Japan Parade in May.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A celebration of Japanese heritage and culture is returning to Manhattan.

The second annual Japan Parade will take over Central Park West on May 13 between 81st Street to 67th Street.

It will start at 1 p.m. but there will be an opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

A preview was held Friday to highlight a taste of the music, dancing and performances that crowds can expect.

Olympic gold medalist and figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi will serve as the grand marshal.

Organizers say more than 2,500 people will march in the parade.

Attendees can also check out the Japan Street Fair on West 72nd Street for food, games and other cultural activities like calligraphy, origami and more.

JAPAN Fes will organize over 20 tends to serve authentic Japanese food, which is nearly double the number of tents from last year.

