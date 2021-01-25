COVID vaccination pace slows as New York awaits more supply

Citi Field was set to open this week as a mass vaccination site, but that now looks unlikely.
When it comes to other sites, like the Javits Center, there are some appointments still available, but very few considering current demand and the pace at which the state has been vaccinating New Yorkers.
Sites in New York that were no longer taking appointments as of Sunday include Jones Beach - Field 3, State Fair Expo Center, SUNY Albany, Westchester County Center, SUNY Stony Brook University Innovation and Discovery Center, Aqueduct Racetrack - Racing Hall, SUNY Binghamton, SUNY Polytechnic Institute, University at Buffalo South Campus and Rochester Dome Arena.
SUNY Potsdam Field House and Plattsburgh International Airport still have appointments available.
Meantime Governor Cuomo is working to ensure the vaccine reaches hard-hit minority communities.
A recent poll found that 40 percent of black Americans have reservations about the vaccine.
On Sunday, the governor send out a recorded message addressing Black churchgoers.
"We all need to trust the vaccine," Cuomo said. "I know there is skepticism about government. And I know there is skepticism about the Trump Administration in particular. Don't get me wrong: I didn't trust many actions of the Trump Administration. But this vaccine was reviewed by the best doctors and hospitals and researchers in New York State, and it is safe."
The shortage of doses has impacted the FDNY, which is suspending first dose vaccinations for its members on Monday because of the dwindling supply.
About 7,000 members have received the initial dose. The department will resume vaccinations once it gets more doses.
