Former SNL comedian Jay Pharoah says LAPD officers held him at gunpoint, kneeled on his neck

LOS ANGELES -- Comedian Jay Pharoah said he was held at gunpoint by LAPD officers and that one pressed a knee onto his neck.

The Former Saturday Night Live cast member, who is black, said he was recently jogging in Los Angeles' Tarzana neighborhood when he was confronted by police.

"I see an officer to the left of me. I'm not thinking anything of it because I'm a law-abiding citizen. I see 'em say 'get on the ground, put your hands up like you're an airplane.' I said 'why are you doing this, like what's wrong.' They said 'you fit the description of a black man in this area with gray sweatpants on and a gray shirt,'" Pharoah said on his Instagram page.

"They put me in cuffs. The officer took his knee, put it on my neck. It wasn't as long as George Floyd, but I know how that feels. They come back, they say 'we're sorry, we just got a call in that it's not you,'" he continued.

More people are taking to the streets as government officials across the country are beginning to implement reforms in the wake of George Floyd's death.



On Friday night, LAPD told our sister station KABC-TV "the person in the Instagram post was detained as a possible suspect of a crime. It was determined to be the wrong suspect and he was let go. The incident is being investigated."
