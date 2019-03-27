Crime & Safety

Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty to kidnapping Wisconsin girl, killing her parents

EMBED <>More Videos

Jake Patterson, the man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents appeared in court on Feb. 6, 2019 in Barron, Wisconsin, for a preliminary hearing.

BARRON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs, killing her parents and holding her captive in a remote cabin for three months.

Jake Patterson, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. A count of armed burglary was dropped. The intentional homicide counts carry a sentence of life in prison.

WATCH: Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect Jake Patterson's father speaks: 'Our hearts are broken for their family'
EMBED More News Videos

The father of Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old man accused of holding 13-year-old Jayme Closs captive for nearly three months after killing her parents, is asking people to pray for the girl's healing.



Patterson had said he would plead guilty in a letter sent earlier this month to a Minneapolis TV station, saying he didn't want the Closs family "to worry about a trial."

Patterson admitted kidnapping Jayme after killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, on Oct. 15 at the family's home near Barron, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Jayme escaped in January, after 88 days in Patterson's cabin in near the small, isolated town of Gordon, some 60 miles (97 kilometers) from her home.

EMBED More News Videos

A 21-year-old Wis. man has been jailed on charges of kidnapping Jayme Closs and murdering her parents.



According to a criminal complaint , Patterson told authorities he decided Jayme "was the girl he was going to take" after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home.
Jayme told police that the night of the abduction, the family dog's barking awoke her, and she went to wake up her parents as a car came up the driveway. While her father went to the front door, Jayme and her mother hid in the bathroom, clutching each other in the bathtub, with the shower curtain pulled shut.

TIMELINE: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
EMBED More News Videos

After 88 days of questions, numerous searches and thousands of tips, missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive.



They heard Jayme's father get shot. Patterson then found Jayme and her mother. He told detectives he wrapped tape around Jayme's mouth and head, taped her hands behind her back and taped her ankles together, then shot her mother in the head. He told police he dragged Jayme outside, threw her in the trunk of his car, and took her to his cabin, the complaint said.

During Jayme's time in captivity, Patterson forced her to hide under a bed when he had friends over and penned her in with tote boxes and weights, warning that if she moved, "bad things could happen to her." He also turned up the radio so visitors couldn't hear her, according to the complaint.

Authorities searched for Jayme for months and collected more than 3,500 tips. On Jan. 10, Jayme escaped from the cabin while Patterson was away. She then flagged down a woman who was out walking a dog and pleaded for help. Patterson was arrested minutes later.

WATCH: Jayme Closs' rescuers describe finding her, calling 911
EMBED More News Videos

The three people who helped rescue missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs after she escaped her alleged captor describe their experience.

