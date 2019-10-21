Jaywalking pedestrian struck, dragged in Queens hit and run

LITTLE NECK, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Queens early Monday morning.

Police say the 40-year-old man was struck while jaywalking across Nassau Boulevard at Little Neck Parkway in Little Neck just after midnight.

Surveillance video showed him getting struck by a tan, four-door sedan and then getting dragged.

The victim was taken to North Shore LIJ Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The sedan was last seen northbound on Little Neck Parkway.

A few minutes later, the driver of a white Range Rover stopped to get help and even got a clerk at a convenience store to put safety cones around the victim.

First responders arrived about four minutes after that.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

