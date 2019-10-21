Jaywalking pedestrian struck, dragged in Queens hit and run

LITTLE NECK, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Queens early Monday morning.Police say the 40-year-old man was struck while jaywalking across Nassau Boulevard at Little Neck Parkway in Little Neck just after midnight.Surveillance video showed him getting struck by a tan, four-door sedan and then getting dragged.The victim was taken to North Shore LIJ Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.The sedan was last seen northbound on Little Neck Parkway.A few minutes later, the driver of a white Range Rover stopped to get help and even got a clerk at a convenience store to put safety cones around the victim.First responders arrived about four minutes after that.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.----------