Jaywalking pedestrian struck, dragged in Queens hit and run

LITTLE NECK, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Queens early Monday morning.
Police say the 40-year-old man was struck while jaywalking across Nassau Boulevard at Little Neck Parkway in Little Neck just after midnight.
Surveillance video showed him getting struck by a tan, four-door sedan and then getting dragged.
The victim was taken to North Shore LIJ Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
The sedan was last seen northbound on Little Neck Parkway.
A few minutes later, the driver of a white Range Rover stopped to get help and even got a clerk at a convenience store to put safety cones around the victim.
First responders arrived about four minutes after that.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
