JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --One firefighter was hurt while battling a three-alarm fire inside a multi-family home in Jersey City.
The fire broke out inside the home on Garfield Avenue around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof the building.
The firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury.
The Jersey City mayor tweeted about the incident.
Big 3-alarm Fire we are fighting at Winfield/Garfield this AM - tough start to the year. We have one FF injured but thankfully no casualties in the building. Best to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/1JYYyVednB— Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) January 2, 2019
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
