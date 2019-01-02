Big 3-alarm Fire we are fighting at Winfield/Garfield this AM - tough start to the year. We have one FF injured but thankfully no casualties in the building. Best to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/1JYYyVednB — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) January 2, 2019

One firefighter was hurt while battling a three-alarm fire inside a multi-family home in Jersey City.The fire broke out inside the home on Garfield Avenue around 9 a.m. Wednesday.Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof the building.The firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury.The Jersey City mayor tweeted about the incident.The cause of the fire is under investigation.