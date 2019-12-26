Jersey City officers won't be charged in shooting of 2 men who had fireworks

JERSEY CITY -- Three Jersey City police officers who shot and wounded two men this summer near a public housing complex after mistaking fireworks for gunshots will not face charges, authorities have announced.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said a grand jury reviewed the July 1 shooting and recently found there was sufficient evidence to conclude the officers' actions were reasonable.

The shooting occurred near the Arlington Gardens complex shortly after the two men and another man got out of a car, authorities said.

The two men who were wounded were seen extending their arms "in a firing position," authorities said. But they were not armed with guns - they actually were shooting Roman candles at a group of people standing in front of building.

At the time, authorities said, the officers didn't know if "the bursts (they heard) were fireworks or gunshots. One officer fired 14 shots overall, while another fired five times and the third officer shot twice.

Rush was shot in the calf and fell to the ground, but soon got up and ran back to the car. He was then driven to a hospital.

Moore was hit three times and remained at the scene, while the third man was not shot or injured.

None of the three men were charged in the case.

