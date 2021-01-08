Coronavirus Update New York City: Broadway actress pivots to produce virtual theater bootcamp during COVID pandemic

That has been pushed back to later this year, but in the meantime, the cast filmed the musical in an empty theater for a production that will air on Netflix.
De Waal also had to make changes to the theater camp for adults she founded called Broadway Weekends, which she'd started as a side passion project.
"My main reason was it brought me quite a lot of joy," she said. "It's quite a hard industry being an actor, and sometimes you can get quite down on yourself and the whole industry. And sort of seeing people sort of find such appreciation in the art form and come away, it always sort of really, really just lifted my spirits. And I loved meeting the people who wanted to do it."
ALSO READ | 'Testament': Alvin Ailey Dance Theater perseveres through COVID pandemic
De Waal used her theater connections from both Broadway and the West End to teach classes in everything from technique to stage make-up to how to be a stage manager.
"No one was coming to develop a career, no one was coming to book an agent," she said. "They were purely coming for entertainment."
With the pandemic forcing people to stay at home, de Waal shifted the classes to online using Zoom and calling them Broadway Weekends at Home.
A monthly subscription to Broadway Weekends at Home costs $45 for unlimited classes, with 80 courses to choose from, or $8 for a single class.
"You have to take the tools that Zoom gives you and then let your imagination sort of go from there to develop curriculum," she said. "For example, there's tons of tricks like breakout rooms or whiteboards or, you know, pinning and spotlighting and all these different things that do like tools that Zoom provides. And so we sort of like rather than trying to recreate an in-person workshop online, we sort of take these tools and think, 'What can we do with these?'"
ALSO READ | Disney's 'Frozen' opens in Australia, offering hope to Broadway's future
She said that the schedule, which changes monthly is "wild."
Talent who taught classes in 2020 included film and TV star Lily James, "Jagged Little Pill" actor Elizabeth Stanley, an acting coach, and a film and theater costumer.
To learn more, visit BroadwayWeekends.com.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip