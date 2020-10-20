Jeff Bridges being treated for lymphoma and the 'prognosis is good'

The actor channeled his The Dude character from "The Big Lebowski" in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday evening.
As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020
I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.
I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.
I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020
Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl
Love, Jeff
Lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the body's immune system. More information about types of lymphoma is available here from the American Cancer Society.
Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in "Starman," "True Grit," "The Last Picture Show" and many other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for "Crazy Heart" and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in "Hell or High Water."
The affable Bridges is considered Hollywood royalty, the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998.
The actor is currently working on "The Old Man," a television series slated to premiere on FX on Hulu in 2021.
The news spurred hundreds of well wishes on social media from fans and fellow actors, as well as lymphoma survivors talking about how they were able to get through their own treatment.
You’re a fighter. You can beat this.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 20, 2020
We love you, Jeff. We send you all good thoughts, meditations and prayers for a speedy recovery. 🙏— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 20, 2020
You are not alone! There is a whole community here for you. 💪💪💪— LymphomaResearch (@lymphoma) October 20, 2020