Jennifer Dulos' family asks for kindness on Sept. 27, missing Connecticut mom's 51st birthday

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- More than four months after Jennifer Dulos' disappearance, family and friends of the missing Connecticut mom must confront a particularly difficult date: September 27, her 51st birthday.
In honor of the Dulos, her family released a statement that encouraged gestures of kindness.
"We miss her more than words can say," the statement read, acknowledging the "heartbreak" that grows as time moves forward.
The note also that local police and communities for their continued support.
The mother of five was last seen on May 24 driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan.
Jennifer's estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, had been arrested on charges of tampering with and fabricating evidence in connection to her disappearance. Both have pleaded not guilty.
The couple had been embroiled in a contentious divorce battle.
Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
Dulos' attorneys say the most recent charges are related to that of his original arrest. The defense has previously floated a "Gone Girl" theory that the 50-year-old mother staged her own disappearance.
The children are currently being cared for by Jennifer Dulos' mother, who is seeking custody.
