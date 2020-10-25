Former CT home of Jennifer Dulos goes on the market for $1.75M

FARMINGTON, Conn. -- The former home of Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who prosecutors say was killed by her estranged husband last year, is going on the market for $1.75 million.

The 10,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house in Farmington, Connecticut is being listed as part of the sell-off of the estate of Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, The Hartford Courant reported Saturday.

Fotis Dulos, a luxury home builder, took his own life in January while facing a murder charge. Jennifer Dulos' body has still not been found.

The couple moved into the home in 2012. Jennifer Dulos moved out with the children in 2017, according to court records.

Jennifer Dulos and the children, who are now living with her mother in New York, settled in New Canaan, Connecticut. She disappeared from that town on May 24, 2019, after dropping the children off at school. Police said Fotis Dulos attacked Jennifer Dulos in her garage and drove off with her body. He denied the allegations.

A lawyer administering Fotis Dulos' estate has asked a judge to declare Jennifer Dulos legally dead so he can access certain funds to pay creditors, but a probate judge on Thursday said she needed more time to decide.

Two other people are awaiting trial on allegations they helped cover up the killing - Michelle Troconis, a former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, and Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos and his former lawyer. Each has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutjennifer duloshomemissing woman
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cop accused of blasting 'Trump 2020' from patrol car suspended
Cuomo on Trump administration COVID policy: 'They surrendered'
Dozens found inside illegal warehouse party in Queens
15-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting
Senate votes to advance Amy Coney Barrett; confirmation expected Monday
US sees second-highest day of COVID cases ever
NYPD confiscates then returns PPE handed out to voters
Show More
Man steals police cruiser, leads officers on wild chase: Cops
AOC joins voters as long lines continue on day 2 of early voting
Man dressed as headless horseman plays guitar on bike
Pence to keep up travel despite contact with COVID-infected aides
COVID Updates: Russia falling behind on vaccine trials
More TOP STORIES News