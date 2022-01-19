Clue about NJ Governor Phil Muphy stumps 'Jeopardy!' contestants

Host Ken Jennings read, "In 2021 he became the first Democrat re-elected Jersey's gov. since Brendan Byrne in 1977; Maye an arena will be named for him."
The buzzer sounded when none of the contestants rang in.
"The recently re-elected Phil Murhphy," Jenning said.
Governor Murphy tweeted "I'd like to buzz in, Jeopardy!"
I’d like to buzz in, @Jeopardy! #InaugurationNJ pic.twitter.com/5Iv8EZdMSx— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 19, 2022
The moment happened to fall on the same day Murphy was sworn in for his second term.
Last month, the contestants were stumped that Kathy Hochul was the response to "In 2021, she became the first female governor of New York State."
