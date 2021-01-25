Arts & Entertainment

Programming note for 'Jeopardy!' due to ABC News special report

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Due to an ABC News special report at 7 p.m., "Jeopardy!," which is normally scheduled to run at that time, can be found on other channels.

The special will include coverage as the House is expected to deliver articles of impeachments to the Senate.

On Monday night, "Jeopardy!" can be seen over-the-air on channel 7.2 and on cable.

On cable, you can find 7.2 on these channels:

Optimum: Channel 110
Verizon FIOs: Channel 467
Spectrum: Channel 1240
Comcast: Channel 790
RCN: Channel 618


