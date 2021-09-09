Jersey City students have 1st in-person day of school since March 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11006900" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson has more on President Biden's tour of New Jersey following the devastating damage brought by Ida.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Students head back to school in Jersey City on Thursday.One of the largest districts in the state, Jersey City Schools will reopen to the entire student body for the first time since March 2020.There are plans in place for schools to randomly test unvaccinated students.Masks are required in all New Jersey schools.Jersey City is also dealing with storm cleanup after 35 out of the 41 schools in the district were damaged in last week's flooding.Meantime, Paterson Public Schools, with several buildings damaged, made the decision to have students begin the 2021-2022 school year with three days of remote learning as facilities and maintenance crews continue to work around the clock on recovery efforts.The temporary period of remote learning, which began Wednesday, meets the state's requirements for districts to revert to remote learning of a declared state of emergency, students being out of school for at least three days, and a Board of Education-approved remote learning plan.On Monday, all Paterson Public Schools staff and students will report to schools in person, except at the Joseph A. Taub School and Public Schools 20 and 24.Staff and parents will receive further details when these schools are ready.Biden has approved major disaster declarations, making federal aid available for people in six New Jersey counties. Governor Phil Murphy said eight more counties are being considered such a designation, with FEMA touring Burlington, Monmouth, Morris and Warren counties Wednesday after surveying Hudson, Essex, Mercer and Union counites Tuesday.----------