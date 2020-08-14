Jersey City issues boil water advisory after 'irregularity' found

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City residents were asked to boil water before drinking it or using it to cook Friday after testing revealed an "irregularity."

The city announced the boil water advisory Friday morning and it will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday.



Mayor Steven Fulop says an "irregularity" was discovered near Christ Hospital on Thursday, though the same issue did not show up in a second test.



He says they are doing further testing and the advisory will remain until all test results are clear.

