Jersey City issues boil water advisory after 'irregularity' found

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: As we work through testing citywide, out of an abundance of caution all Jersey City residents are asked to boil water for consumption now through 5 p.m. Saturday 8/15. — City of Jersey City (@JerseyCity) August 14, 2020

We do regular testing, there was an irregularity isolated near Christ Hospital yesterday. It subsequently tested ok, we then test upstream/downstream which we’ve been doing - Until all test results come back OK, we’re advised to implement a boil advisory. https://t.co/ubX4QI18hq — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) August 14, 2020

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City residents were asked to boil water before drinking it or using it to cook Friday after testing revealed an "irregularity."The city announced the boil water advisory Friday morning and it will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday.Mayor Steven Fulop says an "irregularity" was discovered near Christ Hospital on Thursday, though the same issue did not show up in a second test.He says they are doing further testing and the advisory will remain until all test results are clear.