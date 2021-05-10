Jersey City Detective killed in anti-Semetic rampage honored by Prosecutor's Office

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A ceremony was held Monday to honor the Jersey City police detective gunned down by the suspects' in an anti-Semitic attack.

Detective Joseph Seals was killed in December 2019 by the suspects who attacked a Kosher deli.

Monday, the Hudson County Prosecutor dedicated the prosecutor's office media room to the fallen detective.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez says this will ensure a lasting memory of Detective Seals.

Detective Seals had worked closely with the legal and investigative staff at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office as he was assigned first to the JCPD Street Crimes Unit and then the Cease Fire Unit.

He was respected and beloved by all he worked with at the Prosecutor's Office.

