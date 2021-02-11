At least 1 dead after multiple people shot in Jersey City, officials say

Hudson County officials responded to the scene of the shooting near Old Bergen Road and Neptune Avenue.
Police say multiple people were shot.
They say at least one person was killed in the shooting.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
ALSO READ | Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in SoHo
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip